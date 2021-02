The Panthers signed Sullivan (abdomen) to a reserve/future contract Wednesday, Will Bryan of the team's official site reports.

Sullivan only appeared in one game with the Seahawks as a rookie, a Week 8 contest against the 49ers in which he played one snap on special teams. The 2020 seventh-round pick should at least now be fully recovered from November sports hernia surgery, so he'll get a chance to develop with the Panthers this offseason.