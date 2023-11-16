Sullivan (shoulder) didn't participate in Thursday's practice.
After logging a full practice Wednesday, Sullivan surprisingly was a non-participant at Thursday's practice. The 26-year-old tight end missed the Panthers' Week 10 loss to the Bears with this shoulder issue, and after Thursday's DNP, he'll likely carry an injury designation into the weekend once again.
