Sullivan (illness) was a non-participant in practice Thursday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Sullivan also missed practice Wednesday due to the illness, which leaves him currently questionable for Sunday's game with the Bengals. If Sullivan is unable to recover in time to play, the Panthers may need to bump up Colin Thompson from the practice squad. If not, they'll roll with just Tommy Tremble and Ian Thomas at tight end.
