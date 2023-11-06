Sullivan (shoulder) was a non-participant at Monday's walk-through, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports.
Sullivan injured his shoulder in the Panthers' Week 9 loss to the Colts. His inability to participate at Monday's walk-through is not a good sign for his availability versus the Bears on a short week. However, more transparency on his status will come throughout the week.
More News
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Suffers shoulder injury•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Set for season debut•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Activated ahead of Week 6•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Questionable for Sunday at Miami•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Could suit up Sunday•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Won't play at Detroit•