Sullivan (shoulder) is not expected to practice Tuesday, Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official site reports.
The 26-year-old tight end is missing his second consecutive practice after he suffered a shoulder injury during Carolina's Week 9 loss to the Colts. Sullivan's chances to suit up Thursday night seem to be getting slimmer, and he'll likely carry an injury designation into the Panthers' Week 10 contest.
