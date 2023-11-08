Sullivan (shoulder) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bears.
Sullivan suffered the injury Sunday against the Colts and has logged a DNP each day this week. Carolina signed Jordan Matthews from their practice squad Tuesday, who will likely fill in as the team's No. 3 tight end against Chicago.
