Sullivan (illness) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Bengals, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
Sullivan was unable to practice all week due to illness and will be inactive for the third time this season. His absence isn't likely to have a major effect on the offense as he has only three targets and two catches in six games on the campaign.
