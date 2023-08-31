Sullivan (undisclosed) will start the season on injured reserve, Augusta Stone of the Panthers' official website reports.
The nature of Sullivan's injury is unclear at this time. When healthy, he is viewed as a depth tight end and special teams contributor for Carolina. He is now required to miss at least four games, so he will be sidelined until at least Week 5.
