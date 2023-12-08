Sullivan (shoulder) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints after logging a full practice Friday.
Sullivan followed the same practice schedule as safety Vonn Bell (shoulder), but while Bell was removed from the injury report entirely, Sullivan will carry a questionable tag into Sunday's game. If Sullivan suits up, he could see increased playing time with Hayden Hurst (concussion) ruled out and Tommy Tremble (hip) questionable.
