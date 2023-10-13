Sullivan (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at the Dolphins.
Since being designated to return from Carolina's injured reserve list last week, Sullivan has managed three limited practices and two full practices, a promising sign he could suit up for Week 6. If active, he figures to step into a depth role at tight end while contributing primarily on special teams.
