Sullivan (ankle) does not have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against the Buccaneers, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Sullivan was limited in Thursday's practice due to an ankle issue, but it looks like he's good to go for Sunday's divisional road game. The 26-year-old regularly handles a depth offensive role for the Panthers, one that has seen him record just two catches in 12 appearances this year.