Sullivan (shoulder) is active for Sunday's matchup with the Cowboys, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official website reports.
Sullivan is ready to go for Week 11 after being slowed by a shoulder injury at practice this week. The 26-year-old will operate as a depth option behind Tommy Tremble at tight end Sunday.
