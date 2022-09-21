Sullivan played four of the Panthers' 54 offensive snaps in Sunday's 19-16 loss to the Giants and turned his lone target into a 13-yard reception.

A healthy scratch Week 1, Sullivan dressed as Carolina's third tight end Week 2. Though Ian Thomas (40 snaps, three targets) served as the Panthers' clear top option at the position against the Giants, Sullivan wasn't far behind No. 2 tight end Tommy Tremble (nine snaps) in terms of usage. Even if he jumps Tremble on the depth chart and if Thomas misses time, Sullivan likely won't rank as a high priority in a weak Carolina passing game.