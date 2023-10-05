Sullivan (hip) was a limited participant during Wednesday and Thursday's practices.
Sullivan has participated in a limited fashion throughout his first two practices since he was designated to return from injured reserve. The 26-year-old appeared in 14 games for Carolina last season, recording two catches for 46 yards and playing primarily on special teams.
