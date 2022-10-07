Sullivan (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Sullivan was a full participant in Wednesday's practice session, but he was unable to take the field Thursday or Friday due to his back injury. He'll miss at least one game, while his next chance to suit up will be Oct. 16 against the Rams.
More News
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Sits out Thursday•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Records first career catch•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Signed to Panthers' active roster•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Elevated from practice squad•
-
Stephen Sullivan: Heads back to practice squad•
-
Stephen Sullivan: Heads to waivers•