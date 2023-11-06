Sullivan sustained a shoulder injury during Sunday's loss to the Colts, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Sullivan had a productive day before his departure, securing four of five targets for 28 yards. It's unclear whether his shoulder injury will impact his availability for Thursday's game in Chicago.
More News
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Set for season debut•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Activated ahead of Week 6•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Questionable for Sunday at Miami•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Could suit up Sunday•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Won't play at Detroit•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Remains limited•