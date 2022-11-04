Sullivan (illness) is doubtful to play Sunday versus the Bengals.
Sullivan failed to participate at any of the Panthers' practices this week while dealing with an illness, making it unlikely that he will be ready to go for Week 9 against Cincinnati. If the tight end is absent from the contest, Ian Thomas could pick up a few extra offensive snaps.
