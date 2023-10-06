Sullivan (hip) is listed as out for Sunday's game at the Lions.
Despite practicing in full Friday, Sullivan will sit out for the fifth straight game Sunday. His next chance to return to game action will be in Week 6 at Miami.
More News
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Remains limited•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Designated to return from IR•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Placed on IR•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Inks new deal with Carolina•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Ready to face Bucs•
-
Panthers' Stephen Sullivan: Limited on Thursday's report•