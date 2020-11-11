Weatherly (finger) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
It's unclear how Weatherly suffered the injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss practice time. The Vanderbilt product has been decent this campaign, racking up 16 tackles (seven solo) across the first nine games of the season. If he was forced to miss Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, rookie Yetur Gross-Matos would likely elevate to the starting lineup.
More News
-
Panthers' Stephen Weatherly: Ready to go against Raiders•
-
Panthers' Stephen Weatherly: Draws questionable tag•
-
Vikings' Stephen Weatherly: Joining Panthers•
-
Vikings' Stephen Weatherly: Three sacks in 2019•
-
Vikings' Stephen Weatherly: Ready to roll•
-
Vikings' Stephen Weatherly: Battling groin injury•