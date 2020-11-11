Weatherly (finger) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

It's unclear how Weatherly suffered the injury, but it's serious enough to force him to miss practice time. The Vanderbilt product has been decent this campaign, racking up 16 tackles (seven solo) across the first nine games of the season. If he was forced to miss Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, rookie Yetur Gross-Matos would likely elevate to the starting lineup.

