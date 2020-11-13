Weatherly (finger) won't play Sunday against the Buccaneers, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
Person adds that coach Matt Rhule expects Weatherly to be "out for a while", suggesting that the defensive end may also end up sitting out in Week 11 against the Lions and beyond. As long as Weatherly is out, Yetur Gross-Matos will likely fill his spot at defensive end, assuming the oft-injured rookie is able to stay on the field himself.
