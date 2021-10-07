Panthers GM Scott Fitterer expects Gilmore (quadriceps) to be activated off the PUP list when first eligible after Week 6 against the Vikings, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gilmore was acquired by Carolina from New England on Wednesday, and he'll need to sit out two more games before being eligible to join his new team's active roster. If activated at that point his first game would come Oct. 24 versus the Giants. Once healthy the 31-year-old will provide a major boost to a Panthers' secondary that recently lost rookie eighth overall pick Jaycee Horn to a broken foot.