The Panthers signed Smith on Tuesday, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.

Smith bounced back-and-forth between the Vikings' practice squad and active roster over the course of three-year NFL career, but he's now found a new home in Carolina. The 27-year-old defensive lineman has appeared in four games during his time in the league, recording 11 total tackles while playing 108 total snaps (86 defensive and 22 on special teams). He's expected to compete for a backup role on the Panthers' defense as the offseason advances.