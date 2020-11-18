Whitehead (ribs) didn't practice Wednesday, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.
This is a new injury for Whitehead, who hasn't been on the injury report since dealing with a thigh injury in early October. It's possible this was more of a maintenance day for the 30-year-old linebacker, but Whitehead's participation level in practice over the rest of the week should dictate his status for Sunday's clash with the Lions.
