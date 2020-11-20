Whitehead (ribs) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Lions.
Whitehead has put together back-to-back limited practices, and it looks as though a final decision on his availability could come down to a game-time decision. He's dipped below 50 percent of defensive snaps over the last two weeks, though, making him only a fringe fantasy option in IDP formats.
