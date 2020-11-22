Whitehead (ribs) is active for Sunday's game versus the Lions, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Whitehead has started nine games at middle linebacker this season, but he hasn't logged more than 60 percent of the defensive snaps in a game since Week 2. As a result, he may fall short of 100 tackles for the first time since the 2015 season, as he's averaging 4.9 stops per game.