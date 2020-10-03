Whitehead (thigh) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.

Whitehead wasn't listed on the injury report all week, but he popped up Saturday with a thigh injury. The severity is unknown, so he should be considered a true game-time decision at this time. Adarius Taylor is slated to start at middle linebacker if Whitehead misses time.