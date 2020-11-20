Whitehead (ribs) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Whitehead's rib injury kept him from practicing Wednesday, so it's encouraging to see him practicing in at least a limited fashion Thursday. However, the veteran linebacker has now been held below 50 percent of defensive snaps in back-to-back games, so he'll be difficult to trust for fantasy purposes even if he does suit up against the Lions on Sunday.
More News
-
Panthers' Tahir Whitehead: Doesn't practice Wednesday•
-
Panthers' Tahir Whitehead: To play Week 4 against Cardinals•
-
Panthers' Tahir Whitehead: Lands on injury report•
-
Panthers' Tahir Whitehead: Recovers fumble in win•
-
Panthers' Tahir Whitehead: Signing with Panthers•
-
Tahir Whitehead: Cut loose by Raiders•