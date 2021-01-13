Whitehead finished the 2020 season with 51 tackles (27 solo), one interception and one fumble recovery in 14 games played.

Whitehead signed a one-year deal with the Panthers as they sought to replace All-Pro linebacker Luke Kuechly following his retirement last offseason. Although the 30-year-old went on to start nine games, Whitehead played under 40 percent of Carolina's defensive plays overall, snapping his four-season streak of having 100-plus tackles. As he aims to rehab his value in 2021, it wouldn't be surprising to see Whitehead sign elsewhere in free agency.