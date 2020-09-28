Whitehead made seven tackles (two solo) and recovered a fumble in Sunday's 21-16 win over the Chargers.
Whitehead scooped up a Brian Burns-forced fumble and ran 20 yards into Chargers territory to ultimately set up a field goal during the first quarter. The veteran also pitched in with regular tackling involvement over the course of Sunday's game, bringing his tally to 19 stops thus far. That mark trails only Jeremy Chinn and Shaq Thompson for Carolina's team lead through three weeks.
