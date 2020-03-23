Play

Whitehead is signing a one-year contract with the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Released by Oakland a couple weeks ago, Whitehead seems to have found the best possible scenario in terms of earning snaps. With Luke Kuechy retiring this offseason and the Panthers in the midst of a rebuild, the depth chart looks weak at a number of positions, including inside linebacker. Shaq Thompson has one starting job locked down, but Whitehead can compete with Jermaine Carter and/or Andre Smith for the other.

