Panthers' Tahir Whitehead: Signing with Panthers
Whitehead is signing a one-year contract with the Panthers, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Released by Oakland a couple weeks ago, Whitehead seems to have found the best possible scenario in terms of earning snaps. With Luke Kuechy retiring this offseason and the Panthers in the midst of a rebuild, the depth chart looks weak at a number of positions, including inside linebacker. Shaq Thompson has one starting job locked down, but Whitehead can compete with Jermaine Carter and/or Andre Smith for the other.
More News
-
Tahir Whitehead: Cut loose by Raiders•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Surpasses 100 tackles again in 2019•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Racks up 11 tackles in loss•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Stacks up 14 stops•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Piles up 11 stops•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Collects eight tackles in Green Bay•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Backfield committee in Denver?
Melvin Gordon isn't going to help Phillip Lindsay's value, but can both be Fantasy relevant?
-
FA winners and losers
It was a wild first week of free agency, and here are the biggest winners and losers from all...
-
Gurley resurgence in Georgia?
The Falcons didn't waste any time signing Todd Gurley. Here's what it means for Fantasy in...
-
Gordon joins packed Denver backfield
Melvin Gordon has signed with the Denver Broncos, creating a nightmare scenario for Fantasy.
-
Where to draft Gurley with Falcons
Todd Gurley has traded his Rams horns for Falcons wings. Will it lead to a Fantasy resurgence,...
-
2020 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model has revealed its early 2020 Fantasy football rankings.