Whitehead (thigh) is active for Sunday's matchup against Arizona.
The newly-acquired Whitehead collected six or more tackles in each of his first three games as a Panther, and he was not designated with an injury immediately following the team's Week 3 win over the Chargers. Whitehead popped up on the injury report Saturday, though the severity of the issue does not seem especially prohibitive given that he will not miss any game time. The 30-year-old will be tasked with helping the Panthers to contain Arizona's seventh-ranked rushing attack (149.7 yards per game).
More News
-
Panthers' Tahir Whitehead: Lands on injury report•
-
Panthers' Tahir Whitehead: Recovers fumble in win•
-
Panthers' Tahir Whitehead: Signing with Panthers•
-
Tahir Whitehead: Cut loose by Raiders•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Surpasses 100 tackles again in 2019•
-
Raiders' Tahir Whitehead: Racks up 11 tackles in loss•