Limu-Jones signed with Carolina as an undrafted free agent, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.

Limu-Jones was a standout at East Washington, earning an All-Big Sky Conference first-team selection last season. He also led the conference with 71 receptions despite missing two games, while also earning 1,122 yards through the air, which was second in the conference. Limu-Jones will work to impress in camp with hopes of earning a roster spot.