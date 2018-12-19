Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Expected to start this week
Heinicke is expected to start the final two games of the season, Joe Person of The Athletic reports.
The Panthers wisely are shutting down Cam Newton (shoulder) after falling out of the playoff hunt. Heinicke went undrafted back in 2015 and has just five NFL pass attempts to his name, but he'll at least be in a favorable spot Week 16 against the porous Atlanta defense. He'll then travel to New Orleans in Week 17 to face a Saints defense that may be resting starters. With D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Christian McCaffrey all offering considerable YAC potential, it won't come as a major surprise if Heinicke finds some success with a dink-and-dunk approach. The 25-year-old quarterback completed 24 of 36 passes for 323 yards, two touchdowns and one interception during the 2018 preseason, adding five carries for 23 yards. While obviously no match for the man he's replacing, Heinicke did run a 4.63 40-yard dash coming out of Old Dominion in 2015.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Even coming off an injury and dealing with a lot of competition, Julian Edelman continues to...
-
Trust Panthers without Newton?
Cam Newton will likely miss the rest of the season as a result of his lingering shoulder issues....
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Chris Carson was nearly Jamey Eisenberg's Start of the Week, so you know he needs to be in...
-
Week 16's Biggest Questions
Can you trust Todd Gurley this week? Our experts answer that and more of the biggest questions...
-
Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings says you should probably just stick with your quarterback or tight end, but...