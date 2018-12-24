Coach Ron Rivera said Heinicke is slated to undergo an MRI on Monday to determine the extent of the left elbow injury the quarterback suffered in Sunday's 24-10 loss to the Falcons, David Newton of ESPN.com reports.

With Cam Newton (shoulder) sidelined for the first time all season Sunday, Heinicke drew his first NFL start. The 25-year-old exited in the second quarter after injuring his elbow but was cleared to return to the contest and finished with 33 completions on 53 attempts for 274 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions while adding another score and 33 yards on three carries. Heinicke showed impressive toughness while playing through the injury, but the Panthers probably won't hesitate to shut him down if the MRI reveals an unfavorable diagnosis. Rivera said the team would update Heinicke's condition Wednesday, but if the signal-caller is ruled out for the season finale in New Orleans, recent practice-squad callup Kyle Allen would likely be in line for the starting assignment. Rivera dismissed the possibility of bringing back Newton in Week 17 to play through the lingering shoulder injury.