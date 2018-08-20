Heinicke is entrenched in a close competition with Garrett Gilbert for the Panthers' second-string quarterback position, the team's official site reports.

Heinicke entered Friday's second preseason game ahead of Gilbert, going on to complete five of nine attempts for 88 yards and an unfortunate interception. Following his turnover, Heinicke led Carolina on an eight-play, 92-yard touchdown drive before handing the keys over the Gilbert to start the fourth quarter. While neither player will be needed as long as star Cam Newton is healthy during the regular season, a No. 2 gig would still be an upgrade on both players' previous positions elsewhere.