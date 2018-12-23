Heinicke is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons due to a left elbow injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.

The Panthers have more or less shut down Cam Newton (right shoulder) for the season, but the potential loss of Heinicke could cause the organization to reconsider its stance with the long-time signal-caller. If Heinicke is unable to return, Kyle Allen will direct the offense for the rest of the afternoon.