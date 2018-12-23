Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Injures left elbow
Heinicke is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Falcons due to a left elbow injury, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Charlotte Observer reports.
The Panthers have more or less shut down Cam Newton (right shoulder) for the season, but the potential loss of Heinicke could cause the organization to reconsider its stance with the long-time signal-caller. If Heinicke is unable to return, Kyle Allen will direct the offense for the rest of the afternoon.
More News
-
Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Expected to start this week•
-
Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Wins backup job•
-
Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: In tight race for backup job•
-
Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Inks deal with Carolina•
-
Taylor Heinicke: Shown door in Houston•
-
Texans' Taylor Heinicke: Returns in full Thursday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The last time he faced the Bengals, Baker Mayfield put together the best performance of his...
-
LIVE: Week 16 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 16
-
Week 16 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings gives you contrarian plays for Week 16 to try to take down a DFS tournament...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 16 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16