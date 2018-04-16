Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Inks deal with Carolina
Heinicke was claimed by the Panthers off waivers Monday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Heinicke quickly found a new home in Charlotte after he was cut by the Texans late last week. He'll have a good chance to supplant Garrett Gilbert for the primary backup role should he impress during the preseason.
