Heinicke (elbow) signed a one-year contract with the Panthers on Tuesday, Jourdan Rodrigue reports.

Heinicke was a restricted free agent, and now re-ups with Carolina to compete with Kyle Allen (shoulder) for the No. 2 gig behind Cam Newton (shoulder) in 2019. The 25-year-old started Week 16 against the Falcons last season, and led the Panthers' offense to a touchdown on the game's opening drive, the first touchdown pass of his career. Heinicke then sustained and played through a season-ending hyperextended elbow, ending the day having completed 33-of-55 passes for 274 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

