Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Sent to injured reserve
The Panthers placed Heinicke on injured reserve Wednesday, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.
After suffering a left elbow injury in his first NFL start in Sunday's loss to the Falcons, Heinicke required an MRI a day later. The results of Heinicke's scans aren't known, but the Panthers apparently determined he wouldn't be able to make it back for a Week 17 matchup with the Saints. With coach Ron Rivera suggesting earlier in the week that Cam Newton (shoulder) would remain shut down for the season finale, undrafted rookie Kyle Allen is on track to receive the starting assignment. To replace Heinicke on the roster, the Panthers signed Garrett Gilbert, who will presumably work as Allen's backup this weekend.
More News
-
Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Getting MRI for injured elbow•
-
Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Struggles in first start•
-
Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Returns to Sunday's game•
-
Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Injures left elbow•
-
Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Expected to start this week•
-
Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Wins backup job•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 17
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his waiver wire options for Week 17, including Nick Foles, C.J. Anderson...
-
Week 17 Early Waivers
With just one week left in the NFL season, we'll see some teams rest their starters. Dave Richard...
-
Week 16 reactions: 2019's stars shine
With just one week left in the season, Chris Towers looks back on Week 16 by looking ahead...
-
Week 16 Injury Report Updates
You made the championship, and now you may be without your best player. Catch up on all of...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...