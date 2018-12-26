The Panthers placed Heinicke on injured reserve Wednesday, Max Henson of the team's official site reports.

After suffering a left elbow injury in his first NFL start in Sunday's loss to the Falcons, Heinicke required an MRI a day later. The results of Heinicke's scans aren't known, but the Panthers apparently determined he wouldn't be able to make it back for a Week 17 matchup with the Saints. With coach Ron Rivera suggesting earlier in the week that Cam Newton (shoulder) would remain shut down for the season finale, undrafted rookie Kyle Allen is on track to receive the starting assignment. To replace Heinicke on the roster, the Panthers signed Garrett Gilbert, who will presumably work as Allen's backup this weekend.