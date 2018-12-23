Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Struggles in first start
Heinicke (elbow) completed 33 of 53 pass attempts for 274 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions Sunday against the Falcons. He also carried three times for 33 yards in the 24-10 loss.
Heinicke started with Cam Newton (shoulder) out and endured plenty of adversity in his first NFL start. He left the game briefly after suffering a painful elbow injury but was able to return, according to Bill Voth of the team's official site. Heinicke kept the team in the game for a while, but one interception near the goal line and another in the red zone ultimately hurt them. He should start next Sunday against the Saints, barring a setback with his elbow, but he shouldn't be viewed as a worthy fantasy option.
