Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Taking first-team reps in OTAs
Heinicke was the first quarterback to take reps in team drills Wednesday, Bryan Strickland of the Panthers' official site reports.
Heinicke served as Cam Newton's (shoulder) backup most of last season, but it was actually Kyle Allen -- who started Week 17 when both Heinicke and Newton were out -- who took the first QB reps during the opening day of OTAs on Tuesday. With third-round rookie Will Grier also in the mix, the competition for the No. 2 QB job in Carolina could be a fluid situation all offseason.
