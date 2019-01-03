Heinicke (elbow) posted on his Twitter account Thursday that he's undergone successful surgery.

It was initially reported that Heinicke would not require surgery for his hyperextended elbow, but it appears that he did require a procedure of some sort. That addition could put his status in jeopardy for the start of OTAs. Even if he doesn't make it back for the start of the offseason, Heinicke is expected to serve as the top backup again in 2019.

More News
Our Latest Stories