Panthers' Taylor Heinicke: Upcoming restricted free agent
Heinicke is a restricted free agent this offseason, which gives the Panthers the right of first refusal.
In essence, other organizations can sign Heinicke to an offer sheet, but the Panthers will have a chance to examine the contract and decide whether to match it. Since going undrafted in 2015, he's bounced around the NFL, eventually settling in as the direct backup to Cam Newton last season. When Newton was shut down after Week 15 due to a lingering shoulder injury, Heinicke made one start before suffering a season-ending hyperextended elbow. That performance (33 of 53 for 274 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions against the Falcons) apparently was enough to make coach Ron Rivera content with the state of the Panthers' QB room. "I was pleased with what Taylor did for us, as with Kyle (Allen)," Rivera said last week at the combine. "I feel really good about our depth."
