Heinicke won the backup quarterback battle with Garrett Gilbert, Bill Voth of the Panthers' official site reports.

Helping Heinicke's cause was a relationship with offensive coordinator Norv Turner in Minnesota. Heinicke's performance also was solid -- 24-for-36 passing for 323 yards, two touchdowns and one interception to go with one rushing TD -- and he'll be waiting in the wings in the event Cam Newton misses a game for the fourth time in his career.

