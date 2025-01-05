Moton (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports.
The starting right tackle missed Carolina's Week 17 loss to Tampa Bay with the knee issue. Moton has started all 13 games he's played in this season and all 112 contests he's suited up for since his rookie year in 2017.
