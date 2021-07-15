Moton is signing a four-year, $72 million extension with the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The deal reportedly includes $43 million guaranteed, which would be third most among offensive linemen. Moton was a 16-game starter for Carolina the past three seasons, earning a top-20 PFF grade among offensive tackles each time. He's never earned a Pro Bowl or All-Pro selection, but that should come with time if the Panthers offense improves. Moton, a 2017 second-round pick, will turn 27 in mid-August,