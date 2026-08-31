The Panthers transferred Moton to the reserve/non-football illness list Sunday, Darin Gantt of the team's official site reports.

Moton will miss at least the first four games of the regular season. He was diagnosed with blood clots in his lung before the beginning of training camp and is being treated using blood thinners. The earliest Moton can return is Week 6 against the Eagles, though the Panthers will likely take the cautious route with the 2017 second-rounder given the nature and severity of the injury. Monroe Freeling is in line to start at right tackle in Moton's absence.