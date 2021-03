Moton has already signed his franchise tender with the Panthers, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Carolina reportedly still wants to ink Moton to a long-term deal, thereby using the franchise tag as a bridge to continue negotiations until mid-July. If terms can't be agreed upon by then, Moton will at least remain in house for 2021. Since being drafted by the team back in 2017, Moton has yet to miss a single regular-season game.