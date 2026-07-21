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Panthers' Taylor Moton: To miss regular-season time

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Panthers announced Tuesday that Moton (illness) will be placed on the non-football injury list due to a blood clot, and that he will miss regular-season time, Mike Kaye of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Moton will be forced to miss at least four regular-season games if he is not activated by the time rosters are reduced to 53 players in late August. If Carolina believes the starting right tackle could return before mid-October, however, the team could activate him during training camp. Rookie first-rounder Monroe Freeling could get a chance to start Week 1 due to Moton's health issues.

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