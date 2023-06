Stallworth (hamstring) signed a one-year deal with the Panthers on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Stallworth received an injury settlement with the Texans on May 30 after hurting his hamstring during minicamp. The 27-year-old appeared in seven contests last season while playing with Kansas City and Houston while totaling eight tackles. He'll likely be competing for a depth role on Carolina's defensive front.